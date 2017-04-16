Girls Coach of the Year: Lady Panthers’ state title a true group effort

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Pine Grove’s Katie Bates, the 2017 Daily Journal Coach of the Year in girls high school basketball, wants everybody to know the Lady Panthers’ Class 1A state championship run wasn’t a one-person show.

She had plenty of help.

“I have to say thank you to my God, my girls and my family,” she said. “God has blessed me in so many ways that I don’t deserve and he has given me an unbelievable support group to help me do this. I couldn’t do any of this without him, my family or my girls.

“Players always make a coach look a lot better than what they really are. These girls are a great group and I’m so thankful to be a part of their journey.”

A former Pine Grove player, Bates directed the Lady Panthers to a 30-6 record and a 47-27 championship game win against Leake County. The state championship was the second for Bates, who won a 3A gold ball in 2011 at Ripley.

She was also named the Journal’s Coach of the Year in 2013, the year before she came home.

Bates also credited her assistants – Austin Hopper and boys coach Jake Walker – the administration, the parents, the fans and the community with the team’s success.

“I’ve been blessed with good kids,” she said. “We didn’t have a star. We’ve got players who can drive and score, shoot the jump shot, rebound and score. We just had to figure out who was on that night.”

Bates reminded her team of the disappointment they experienced in a 2016 playoff loss.

“I saw the way they were hurting last year after that loss. We used it as motivation,” she said. “We talked about the areas we needed to improve on. We had everybody returning.

“Getting to Jackson was our goal.”

A late-season upset loss to West Union was the “punch in the gut” they needed to make a championship run, Bates said.

“That changed our mindset. We made sure our focus was in the right place,” she said. “They had a different look about them, like, ‘No way anybody’s beating us, keeping us from reaching our goal.’’’

Bates said the most enjoyable part of winning the state championship was watching the reaction from the tight-knit Tippah County followers.

“I’ve never been happier for our community,” she said. “They’re supportive in everything we do. It’s a Pine Grove kind of thing.

“It made the whole experience for me and the girls so much better.”

