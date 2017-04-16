Girls Player of the Year: Mastering mental game crucial for Sherer’s success

By Blake Morgan

The talent had always been there, even when she was an eighth-grader.

Alayjah Sherer had the ability to dominate every inch of the basketball court for the Tupelo Lady Wave for years, but to make the leap to the next level she had to get her mind right.

“It’s never been the athleticism or shooting part for me,” Sherer said. “It was always the attitude or the body language. That has been my main focus the past two years.”

Her junior season she was a different player and by her senior season, she was good enough to become the Daily Journal’s 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

To be one of the best players in the state was one of Sherer’s goals to start the season.

Tupelo had games against two of the best players in the state, a perfect chance to prove herself. To be the best, she would have to beat the best.

Sherer scored 18 points in a 63-55 victory over Booneville and Adallice Young and scored 27 in a 68-64 overtime victory over Lafayette and Shaniyah Buford – both members of our 2017 All-Area first team.

“Of course during the game, that wasn’t on my mind,” Sherer said. “I’m honored to get this accomplishment because they had great years.”

Sherer averaged 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the season and helped lead the Lady Wave to a 25-6 record.

Tupelo made the trip down to Jackson for the playoffs, another one of Sherer’s preseason goals, and made it to the quarterfinals where it fell to Biloxi 66-53.

The ending of the season wasn’t what Sherer had wanted for her final high school season, but her impact was still felt.

“I’m proud of what she has been able to accomplish, this past year especially,” Tupelo head coach Matt Justice said. “It says a lot about what she wanted to accomplish her senior year.”

Sherer will be playing next season for East Tennessee State and looking to impact that program just as she did at Tupelo.

