Golden Wave boys still can’t solve Yellowjackets

STARKVILLE – The second meeting in only 10 days between the Tupelo boys and the Starkville Yellowjackets yielded missed basket after missed basket for the Golden Wave.

Starkville won the rematch 47-39 on Monday night after defeating host Tupelo 60-59 on Dec. 17.

“The way we like to play with a motion offense, it gives us a chance to get to the hole, but we weren’t finishing,” Tupelo head coach Jeff Norwood said. “We missed a few and they blocked and changed some of them.”

Starkville starts a 6-foot-8 center in Jesse Little, who gave Tupelo fits throughout the game. The tallest any player on the GoldenWave’s roster is listed at 6-3.

Little finished with 12 points and Blake Rogers led Starkville with 19.

This latest installment of a Class 6A semifinal matchup last season – Starkville won that one 61-46 – came at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum, which could have led to some of the Wave’s missed shots.

“It could have contributed,” forward Jaylon Copeland said.

Tupelo (13-2) relied on Copeland for the little offense the Wave could get. The senior led all scorers finished with 21.

Starkville (11-2) closed the second quarter on a 31⁄2-minute, 8-2 run for an 18-14 halftime lead.

The largest run of the game opened the third quarter as Starkville scored 8 points in a row.

Tupelo attempted a comeback but never could get the deficit below eight points.

“We got to a point where we had to have something and we got a little bit,” Norwood said. “It just wasn’t enough.”

