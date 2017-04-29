Golden Wave rally to complete sweep

By Gene Phelps

Tupelo scored two runs in the seventh inning to tie Warren Central, then scored the eventual winning running run on Josh Smith’s single in the eighth to beat the Vikings 3-2 Friday in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 6A state playoff.

Tupelo (20-8) swept the series and advanced to play DeSoto Central next week.

“We just kept fighting,” said Tupelo coach Justin Reed. “We had some missed opportunities earlier in the game. They made some plays on us, but we just kept fighting.”

South Sanders was the winning pitcher in relief for Tupelo.

The Golden Wave won the opener 5-0 Thursday on a no-hitter from Jackson Bridges.

Also Friday

Class 1A

TCPS 5, Myrtle 1: TCPS, the defending state champion, won Game 1 behind pitcher John Mark Jolly. Game 2 is at 3 p.m. today at Myrtle.

Class 2A

East Union 4, Bruce 0: Joel Wilkinson hurled a no-hitter and led the Urchins with three base hits, including a double, in their Game 1 victory. Cade Bell homered for East Union, which travels to Bruce for a 1 p.m. Game 2 today.

Ingomar 6, Calhoun City 4: Ingomar built a 6-1 lead through four innings then hung on for a Game 1 victory.

East Williams was the winning pitcher. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. today in Calhoun City.

East Webster 3, Baldwyn 1: The Wolverines (21-7) got a homer from Cade Shurden in their Game 1 victory. Walker Johnson was the winning pitcher.

Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Baldwyn.

Class 3A

Mooreville 9, South Pontotoc 1: Trace Henry (9-1) limited the Cougars to four hits as the Troopers won Game 1. Henry had four hits and Andy Franks hit a homer for Mooreville (21-8). Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at South Pontotoc.

North Pontotoc 6, Alcorn Central 0: Ethan Dyer and Braxton Sudduth had two hits apiece to lead North Pontotoc to a home win in Game 1 of their series. Preston Davis was the winning pitcher.

Game 2 is scheduled for noon today at Alcorn Central.

