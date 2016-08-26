Good effort makes up for Blue Devils’ less-than-perfect execution

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

BALDWYN – Booneville head coach Mike Mattox said earlier in the week that the Blue Devils would have to play a perfect game to defeat Baldwyn on Friday night in the annual “Skunk Bowl.”

On a soggy field with some trick plays, Booneville was able to pull off the 13-6 victory over Baldwyn.

“Well, we didn’t play a perfect game,” Mattox said. “I tell our kids every week that effort makes up for a lot of things, and I thought we had the best effort tonight.”

Booneville’s first scoring drive came after tackling the Baldwyn punter on fourth down; Booneville quarterback Preston Stroupe threw a backward pass to Tyrese Bell, who threw the ball 38 yards down to Jarius Crump to set up the Blue Devils.

The next play, Stroupe connected with Crump on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give Booneville a 7-0, which was held into halftime.

Stroupe added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bell in the third quarter.

The Baldwyn offense was becoming regular guests in the end zone after strong performances in the jamboree and season opener but was unable to break any big plays against Booneville.

“They got after us up front,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. “They put a lot of pressure especially when they knew we were going to throw late in the game.”

Johndrix Robinson scored Baldwyn’s lone touchdown late in the fourth on a 5-yard run.

