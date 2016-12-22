Great expectations: Baldwyn continuing winning ways under new coach

By Blake Morgan

Taking over the Baldwyn head coaching job is no easy task to conquer.

Sure, there is a talented roster year in and year out. Over the past four seasons the Baldwyn win totals have been 27, 29, 30 and 30.

With the talent comes great expectations, and for first-year head coach Grant Goolsby, he is meeting the early expectations. His Bearcats have opened the season with a 7-2 record.

Goolsby grew up in Baldwyn, though he didn’t go to high school there, so the opportunity for the Bearcats to become his first coaching job made too much sense to pass up.

“I always wanted to be somewhere where people were passionate about basketball,” he said. “Baldwyn was at the top of that list.”

Goolsby was a standout player at Myrtle in high school, but his love of basketball goes back even further than his high school days.

The son of a coach, Goolsby knew this was always something he wanted to do. When he is mentioned as a “basketball lifer,” the saying is actually true.

“I grew up in the gym,” he said. “I had a basketball in my crib, so it’s been in my blood and I’ve been around it my whole life. My favorite part is being around these kids and watching them grow.”

Goolsby took over an experienced team, ready to compete.

The only losses this season have been to Horn Lake (75-67) and Houlka (69-66).

Scoring trio

Senior leaders Felix Hayes and CJ McGaha have helped lead the way early. Hayes is averaging 18 points per game, while McGaha is averaging 15.2.

Junior Michael Crump is the only other double-digit scorer at 12.3.

“Sometimes it’s not the halftime speech, it’s the culture of winning with these kids,” Goolsby said. “They expect to win and play hard. I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

