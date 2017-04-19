Gum Tree prepares for 40th running

By John L. Pitts

Daily Journal

TUPELO – This year’s Gum Tree 10k represents a special milestone for the race, which starts and finishes in downtown Tupelo.

May 13 will mark the 40th running of the Tupelo Running Club event, held annually since its founding except for a schedule-related hiatus in 2005.

“It’s always an exciting time in the city of Tupelo,” mayor Jason Shelton said Tuesday at a news conference. “We take great pride in our quality-of-life events, and the Gum Tree is at the top of the list.”

Registration for the 10k is $20 through April 28, $25 until May 10 and $35 on May 12 and race day. Registration is open at racesonline.com. Advance registration for the 2k fun run is $10, rising to $15 on May 12 and race day.

“We try to keep our prices down to make this as family friendly as possible,” said race director Jennifer Martin. The USATF-certified course is unchanged since the finish line was moved to Fairpark in 2012.

Each entrant gets a T-shirt and all finishers get a medal.

Prize Pool

The prize fund of $5,600 includes $1,000 each to the male and female overall winners. There are 14 age divisions, with top-three awards for male and female finishers in each.

Advance packet pickup is set for Friday, May 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau. Race day registration and pickup begins at 7 a.m.

The 10k starts at 8:30 a.m., the fun run at 8:35.

All proceeds go to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Primary sponsors are AT&T and Renasant Bank.