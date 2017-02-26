Hawks slam the door on Royals’ Jackson plans

By Gene Phelps

NEW SITE – DaQuan Smith was determined to not let New Site shootist Walker Moreland get the ball.

The Holly Springs guard went around a double screen and stole a pass intended for Moreland. The play ended with a driving dunk by Smith with 14 seconds remaining to give the high-flying Hawks a thrilling 65-61 victory Saturday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A State Tournament.

Holly Springs (19-9) advances to next Friday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinals game at Jackson State University against Choctaw Central.

“We’d watched film; I knew that play was coming,” said Smith, a 6-foot-1 junior. “I got it and threw it down.”

New Site first-year coach Rick Howell, whose team trailed 63-60, was attempting to get Moreland, a freshman guard and 3-point specialist, a good look for a game-tying attempt.

“That guy can play,” Howell said of Smith. “He slipped a screen and stepped right into the passing lane. He can play.

“Our goal is to turn this program around. We’re going to win and win big.”

Smith, who scored a game-high 22 points, connected on a 3-pointer and scored on a layup following a steal in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter to give the Hawks a 32-27 halftime lead.

Tall order

Holly Springs used its height advantage early to keep the Royals out of the paint. Moreland sank three 3-pointers to put New Site on the scoreboard.

New Site (24-7) used a 9-0 run – opened with a Moreland 3-pointer and closed with a layup by Ramsey Ivy – early in the second quarter to take its largest lead, 21-17. Ivy led the Royals with 14 points.

In the fourth quarter, Moreland sank a 3-pointer to cut the Hawk’s lead to 52-51. Later, a layup by Landon Woodruff cut it to 61-60.

Two Smith free throws made it 63-60, leading up to his steal and dunk.

“New Site fought to the finish,” Smith said. “They were like us, they didn’t want to stay home. It was all heart and effort by both teams.”

