Henderson happy to answer Cohen’s call

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Gary Henderson wasn’t sure exactly what the future held when he resigned as Kentucky’s head baseball coach on June 1.

But a phone call from the past changed the future for the 2012 SEC Coach of the Year.

Mississippi State coach John Cohen, who Henderson had served under for six years with the Wildcats, called and offered an opportunity to rejoin his staff as the Bulldogs’ pitching coach.

That was all it took.

“It was just John Cohen,” Henderson said. “When I resigned, I certainly did not expect John to call me in three weeks but it was nothing more than that. It was that simple.”

Cohen and Henderson found success during their time together in Lexington, leading UK to two NCAA Regional appearances and the 2006 SEC Champion-ship.

When Cohen came to MSU in 2009, Henderson was promoted as the Wildcats’ head coach, going 258-199 with two more NCAA Regional berths in his eight seasons.

Now having head coaching experience, Henderson approaches his role as an assistant differently.

“Anybody that’s been a head coach that goes back to being an assistant coach is pretty much aware of things that you weren’t previously aware of,” Henderson said. “It makes you better and you know where the priorities need to be, where the issues could be and take a hand in solving them before they’re something that the head guy’s got to deal with.”

Although they haven’t worked together for the better part of a decade, Henderson still sees some of the same tendencies Cohen has after reuniting with him over the summer.

“The same basic person is still there,” Henderson said. “You change a little bit from your late 30s to your late 40s and early 50s. But he’s the same basic guy and his work ethic, intelligence, insight and awareness are all still intact.”

Henderson inherits a pitching staff depleted of seven arms by Major League Baseball including weekend starters Dakota Hudson and Austin Sexton.

“There’s some jobs to be earned,” Henderson said.

Henderson is the Diamond Dogs’ third pitching coach in less than a year after Butch Thompson left last October to take be head coach at Auburn and Wes Johnson departed immediately following the season to take the same position at Arkansas.

