Herbstreit: Kelly’s poise important for another possible ‘monster year’

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit hosted a conference call earlier this week and was asked about Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.

Who needs a big year from Kelly more, Ole Miss or Kelly himself?

Well, it’s still a team game. Individual awards and even notice from NFL scouts tend to find players who lead successful teams even if other players may have more robust stat lines.

Here’s Herbstreit: “If Chad Kelly has a big year individually, and their team goes 7-5, nobody cares about Ole Miss or Chad Kelly. If Ole Miss knocks off Florida State, they find a way to beat Alabama, then Week 3 all of a sudden they’re 3-0 and ranked in the top five in the country, now everybody cares about Ole Miss and Chad Kelly.

“So I think it’s much more important for Ole Miss for Chad Kelly to go out and play well and not feel the pressure to live up to the standard that he set a year ago where he was such a great player in his first year of Hugh Freeze’s offense, running and throwing and avoiding the disastrous play for the most part. So long as he doesn’t feel like he has to push it himself or force himself out there to make plays, then I think he can have another monster year.”