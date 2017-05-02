Higgs, homers lead Aggies to victory

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

KOSSUTH – The defending Class 3A champions Kossuth turned an early lead into a commanding one late as they defeated Hatley 9-4 Monday night to win their second-round playoff series.

The Aggies rebounded from Saturday’s Game 2 loss behind a solid pitching performance from sophomore Austin Higgs and a two-run homers from Nikolas Wilcher and Kaden Cooper.

“We had a sophomore on the hill,” Kossuth coach Josh Dowdy said. “We’ve worked on getting him ready for the big game. He did a good job tonight.”

Hatley scored in the first when Cody Dunigan walked and Brock Kidd reached on an error.

Kossuth (18-12) answered in the bottom half. Wilcher singled leading off, Beau Lee doubled to put runners on the corners, and Charlie Bonee grabbed the RBI with a groundout and another scored on a wild pitch.

The Aggies clinged to the one-run lead until the fourth when Wilcher blasted a two-run shot to right field.

“We’re playing well right now,” Dowdy said. “It’s do or die in Game 3.”

Higgs carried a no-hitter into the fifth, but the Tigers broke that up and clawed their way back in on a two-run single by Will Cantrell.

Kossuth added some insurance in the bottom half. Zack Stacy led off with a double, and Higgs drove him in with an RBI single. Cooper smashed the second long ball of the game to put the Aggies up 7-3.

In the sixth, Bonee and Stacy hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

“Kossuth started hitting it and making things happen,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “When we got people on and had chances, we couldn’t get the big hit.”

Hatley had its chances in the final two innings. In the sixth, they had two on but a double play ended the threat. The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh on walks but were only able to add one run on Holden Clark’s grounder to short.

Higgs went six innings and allowed two hits and struck out seven.

Kossuth will face North Pontotoc in the third round. Game 1 at North Pontotoc is Thursday.

Game 2 is at 6 p.m. Friday at Kossuth.

melissa.meador@journalinc.com

Twitter: @MelissaMeador14