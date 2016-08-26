High School Football Scores: Week 2

AREA SCORES

Thursday’s Games

Biggersville 26, New Site 12

East Union 48, Hamilton 0

Walnut 31, Falkner 14

Friday’s Games

Amory at Saltillo

Bayou at Marshall Academy

Belmont at Mantachie

Booneville at Baldwyn

Byers at Fairley, Tenn.

Caledonia at Mooreville

Calhoun Academy at Delta

Calhoun City at Houston

Corinth at Tupelo

Hamilton, Tenn. at Holly Springs

Houlka at Ethel

Itawamba at New Albany

Louisville at West Point

New Hope at Aberdeen

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Noxapater at East Webster

Oak Hill at TCPS

Okolona at South Pontotoc

Pontotoc at Kossuth

Potts Camp at Thrasher

Shannon at Nettleton

Smithville at Hatley

Starkville at Oxford

Starkville Academy at West Lowndes

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Vardaman at Bruce

West Tallahatchie at Benton County

