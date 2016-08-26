High School Football Scores: Week 2

Scores will be updated here throughout the night.
AREA SCORES
Thursday’s Games
Biggersville 26, New Site 12
East Union 48, Hamilton 0
Walnut 31, Falkner 14
Friday’s Games
Amory at Saltillo
Bayou at Marshall Academy
Belmont at Mantachie
Booneville at Baldwyn
Byers at Fairley, Tenn.
Caledonia at Mooreville
Calhoun Academy at Delta
Calhoun City at Houston
Corinth at Tupelo
Hamilton, Tenn. at Holly Springs
Houlka at Ethel
Itawamba at New Albany
Louisville at West Point
New Hope at Aberdeen
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Noxapater at East Webster
Oak Hill at TCPS
Okolona at South Pontotoc
Pontotoc at Kossuth
Potts Camp at Thrasher
Shannon at Nettleton
Smithville at Hatley
Starkville at Oxford
Starkville Academy at West Lowndes
Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central
Vardaman at Bruce
West Tallahatchie at Benton County
