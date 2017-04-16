2017 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Jarkel Joiner
Oxford, Sr. 6-1, G
The Buzz: Averaged 36.4 points, 5.4 rebounds in leading Chargers to 5A semifinals. The 2017 Player of the Year signed with Cal State-Bakersfield.
CJ Brim
Shannon, Sr., 5-11, PG
The Buzz: Averaged 24.6 points, 2.5 rebounds in leading the Red Raiders to the 4A semifinals. The lightning-fast guard put up points in bunches with his outside shot and ability to get to the rim. Signed with Co-Lin.
LaDavius Draine
Calhoun City, Sr., 6-5, F
The Buzz: Averaged 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. The Southern Miss signee will bring one of the best step-back 3-point shots to Hattiesburg next season.
DeAnthony Tipler
Ashland, Jr. 5-11, G
The Buzz: Averaged 23 points, 4 assists in leading the Blue Devils to the 1A championship. Tipler has tremendous length and has been offered a scholarship by Colorado State.
Dewayne Cox
Ripley, Sr. 6-1, G
The Buzz: Averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds in leading the Tigers to the 4A championship game. Cox was one of the top players in the state this season.
SECOND TEAM
Kylan Hamilton
Tupelo, Sr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds.
Felix Hayes
Baldwyn, Sr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 19.8 points, 14.2 rebounds.
Madarius Hobson
Houlka, Jr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds.
Ty Jones
Pontotoc, Sr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 24.6 points, 8.2 rebounds.
DaQuan Smith
Holly Springs, Jr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 26.3 points, 3.8 rebounds.
THIRD TEAM
Jaylon Copeland
Tupelo, Sr., F
The Buzz: Averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds.
Jayven Humphrey
Saltillo, Jr., C
The Buzz: Averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds.
Ramsey Ivy
New Site, Jr., G/F
The Buzz: Averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds.
Ladarrious Spears
Okolona, Jr., C
The Buzz: Averaged 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds.
Axavius Stricklen
Corinth, Jr., G
The Buzz: Averaged 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jalon Beene, Wheeler
Charlie Brand, East Webster
Rance Champ, Shannon
Cadarrius Crumb, Ashland
Kelton Hall, Ingomar
Nick Ratliff, Tupelo
Tyjil Hereford, Tupelo
CJ Hurd, Baldwyn
Luke McBrayer, Wheeler
Greg Robinson, Biggersville
Cam Smith, Okolona
Jon D. Warren, Corinth
Julian Warren, Saltillo
Terry Williams, Oxford
