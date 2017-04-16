2017 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Jarkel Joiner

Oxford, Sr. 6-1, G

The Buzz: Averaged 36.4 points, 5.4 rebounds in leading Chargers to 5A semifinals. The 2017 Player of the Year signed with Cal State-Bakersfield.

CJ Brim

Shannon, Sr., 5-11, PG

The Buzz: Averaged 24.6 points, 2.5 rebounds in leading the Red Raiders to the 4A semifinals. The lightning-fast guard put up points in bunches with his outside shot and ability to get to the rim. Signed with Co-Lin.

LaDavius Draine

Calhoun City, Sr., 6-5, F

The Buzz: Averaged 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. The Southern Miss signee will bring one of the best step-back 3-point shots to Hattiesburg next season.

DeAnthony Tipler

Ashland, Jr. 5-11, G

The Buzz: Averaged 23 points, 4 assists in leading the Blue Devils to the 1A championship. Tipler has tremendous length and has been offered a scholarship by Colorado State.

Dewayne Cox

Ripley, Sr. 6-1, G

The Buzz: Averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds in leading the Tigers to the 4A championship game. Cox was one of the top players in the state this season.

SECOND TEAM

Kylan Hamilton

Tupelo, Sr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds.

Felix Hayes

Baldwyn, Sr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 19.8 points, 14.2 rebounds.

Madarius Hobson

Houlka, Jr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds.

Ty Jones

Pontotoc, Sr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 24.6 points, 8.2 rebounds.

DaQuan Smith

Holly Springs, Jr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 26.3 points, 3.8 rebounds.

THIRD TEAM

Jaylon Copeland

Tupelo, Sr., F

The Buzz: Averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds.

Jayven Humphrey

Saltillo, Jr., C

The Buzz: Averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds.

Ramsey Ivy

New Site, Jr., G/F

The Buzz: Averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds.

Ladarrious Spears

Okolona, Jr., C

The Buzz: Averaged 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds.

Axavius Stricklen

Corinth, Jr., G

The Buzz: Averaged 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalon Beene, Wheeler

Charlie Brand, East Webster

Rance Champ, Shannon

Cadarrius Crumb, Ashland

Kelton Hall, Ingomar

Nick Ratliff, Tupelo

Tyjil Hereford, Tupelo

CJ Hurd, Baldwyn

Luke McBrayer, Wheeler

Greg Robinson, Biggersville

Cam Smith, Okolona

Jon D. Warren, Corinth

Julian Warren, Saltillo

Terry Williams, Oxford