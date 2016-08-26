Corinth’s new Wing-T tough test for Wave

By Gene Phelps

Corinth first-year head coach Todd Lowery learned the Delaware Wing-T offense from the masters – current Bassfield coach Lance Mancuso and former Yellowjackets coach, the late Howard Willoughby.

Those two have won a combined seven state titles – Mancuso four, Willoughby three.

“I worked under Lance Mancuso, that’s a staple for them,” Lowery said. “It’s a tough offense to defend, but you have to run it right.

“Our players are buying in and working hard. It’s always a process, no matter what offense you run.”

The Warriors defeated Aberdeen 35-6 last week in Lowery’s debut. Corinth’s offense produced five TDs and 307 yards.

“We made plays and made things happen,” Lowery said. “We’ve got to do a better job blocking and executing.”

Corinth freshman quarterback D.T. Sheffield threw for two touchdowns, both to Tameric Perry, and ran for one against Aberdeen. Running back Jay Cobbs rushed for 93 yards and a score.

“This will test our discipline,” Tupelo defensive coordinator Brian Jones said of Corinth’s offense. “It’s all about being locked in and reading your keys. You can’t get lost in all the things that are going on. This is a true Wing-T with all the misdirection and motion.”

Golden Wave outside linebacker Peter Gray, who recorded five tackles, one interception, once sack and forced a fumble in the opener against Clarksdale, says everybody on defense must play their positions and assignments.

“The do a lot of crossing in the backfield,” he said. “Mainly, it’s a mind game.”

Tupelo senior Ray Sandroni directed the Golden Wave to its three touchdowns in its 20-6 victory against Clarksdale. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 133 yards.

Sophomore running back Jaquerrious Williams rushed for 59 yards and scored one TD.

Other games tonight

Pontotoc at Kossuth: The Warriors defense will face a tough challenge in stopping Aggies running back Jaley Adams.

Shannon at Nettleton: First-year Nettleton coach Ken Topps entertains his powerful alma mater.

Starkville at Oxford: The “Little Egg Bowl” could produce plenty of fireworks.

