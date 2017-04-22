Golden Wave ‘Jetts’ into spring football

By Gene Phelps

TUPELO – Jett Johnson’s football engines are roaring this spring.

Tupelo High’s 3-star senior inside linebacker, who is being recruited by Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tulane and others, wants to make the most of his 15 spring practices.

“I’m ready to get back out there. I think I’m more excited than anybody,” said the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Johnson. “A lot (of college coaches) have been saying they’re coming to watch practice.

“I’ve been working really hard in the offseason. I’m focus getting ready for this season. This is my last go-around.”

Tupelo, 12-1 last season, returns a lot of starters, including Johnson, who recorded 119 tackles and was named the Daily Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Linebacker help

He’s joined on defense by another 3-star prospect in senior outside linebacker Peter Gray, who is being recruited by Army, Memphis, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Western Michigan and others. He recorded 87 tackles, five sacks and three pass interceptions in 2016.

“There will be a whole lot of people watching this spring,” Golden Wave coach Trent Hammond said. “They deserve it. With all the attention comes great expectations.”

Another key defensive returnee is junior safety Tae Standifer, who has started since his freshman season. He recorded 63 tackles last year.

“He’s the most physical player we have on that side of the ball,” Hammond said. “He’ll be a junior, but we expect him to play like a senior.”

Offensively, Hammond welcomes back three playmakers back in quarterback Stephon McGlaun, running back Jaquerrious “J-Rock” Williams and receiver Jordan Jernigan. All three are experienced juniors.

McGlaun passed for 1,105 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. The 6-3, 230-pound QB is also effective on the ground. He rushed for 446 yards and scored seven TDs.

“He’s had a year to prove himself, now he’s the guy,” Hammond said.

Williams, at 5-9, 190, rushed for 1,137 yards and scored 13 TDs last fall.

Jernigan, at 6-1, 190, gave fans a taste of his talent last season with 24 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Tupelo will not have a spring game, but will likely end the spring drills with a scrimmage.