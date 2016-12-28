Height a lengthy battle for Wave

BY BLAKE MORGAN

TUPELO – The Tupelo boys only losses this season have come to the Starkville Yellowjackets and a trend may be beginning to take shape.

Monday night, Starkville’s Jesse Little blocked a Tupelo player’s shot under the basket. The ball went into another Tupelo player’s hands who’s shot was quickly blocked by Little again.

The players ran to the other side of the court where Little gathered a Starkville miss and quickly put the ball back up and made the shot.

It was clear, Starkville’s size advantage was going to be a problem once again for the Golden Wave as Starkville won the matchup 47-39.

“It’s tough to beat anyone when you aren’t getting layups and they are,” Tupelo head coach Jeff Norwood said.

Tupelo has been trying to figure out the Starkville size problem going all the way back to the Class 6A semifinals in March when Starkville beat Tupelo 61-46. Little led theYellowjackets with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Starkville’s size was an issue again on Dec. 17 when the teams met up this season with Starkville winning 60-59 while Little and power forward Darrious Agnew finished with a combined 16 points.

Little has become a 6-foot-8 thorn in the side of the Tupelo basketball team in the last couple of meetings; add in 6-5 Agnew who helps patrol the paint and the Golden Wave can constantly find themselves looking up at their opponent.

Tupelo (13-2) has five players listed at 6-3 but no one taller which can make scoring near the basket a difficult task.

TURNING THE TABLES

“What is an advantage on one end should be a disadvantage on another,” Norwood said. “If you can spread out and play together there are ways around it, but you have to be in really good shape to play that way.”

Tupelo began to press in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game trying to stage a comeback and had some success forcing turnovers and poor decisions from Starkville.

“The length is tough, but once you figure out how to play against it, it becomes easier,” said 6-2 Jaylon Copeland, who was the only Golden Wave in double figures in the rematch with 21.

If Tupelo can sustain that pace effectively for four quarters remains to be seen, but the next time the two teams meet would have to be a playoff game and Tupelo will have to find an answer for Starkville’s size.

