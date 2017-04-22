Houston beats Lafayette; State’s strikeout leader sets down 12

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

HOUSTON – Houston pitcher Tanner Smith entered Friday night’s first round 4A playoff game against Lafayette leading the state in strikeouts in Division 4A.

His strong play from the mound continued as he helped propel the Hilltoppers to a 5-2 victory.

“Smith is just a competitor,” Houston coach Scott Gann said. “A lot of times if he misses a spot, he’ll just throw it by guys. He did what we expected.”

Smith gave up four hits and allowed only one earned run which was in the first inning off of a Corey Taylor RBI single. The Commodores were not able to get an extra-base hit in the game, making moving players into scoring position difficult.

Another factor hurting the Commodores (10-15-1) from advancing base runners was Smith’s strikeouts.

He struck out 12 Lafayette batters to push his season-leading total to 84.

“We faced him last year and I think he throws harder this year, even this late in the season,” Lafayette coach Greg Lewis said. “He’s a great competitor and did a good job out there.”

Houston’s (17-11) most productive offensive inning came in the fourth when Houston first took the lead it would hold the remainder of the game.

C.W. Spencer was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then Luke Hancock belted a pitch over the right field fence to knot the game at 2.

Smith took advantage of a high throw to first base and legged the effort to third base. A sacrifice fly out to center field plated another run to give Houston the lead.

In the fifth inning, Will Ard replaced Parker Brown for Lafayette on the mound and would walk five batters to give Houston two more runs of insurance.

Houston will look to get the two game sweep tonight as game 2 of the series will be played at Lafayette today at 7 p.m.

“We have a get-after-it mentality,” Gann said. “We aren’t worried about winning the series, we are just worried about winning that ball game.”