Jackets remain 6A team to beat

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

After two wins, one against defending 4A state champion Noxubee County and the other on the road in the “Little Egg Bowl” against Oxford, one thing has become clear for undefeated Starkville:

Head coach Ricky Woods has his team trending in the direction to repeat as 6A state champions.

In Woods’ first season at the helm for Starkville, the team went 14-1, lost only one game in the division and boasted a defense that gave up only 10.6 points per game last season.

Coming into this season, Woods’ squad returned only four starters on the defensive side of the football, but that has not kept the unit from wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

After giving up just two touchdowns in the first week; the defense followed up the performance by limiting Oxford’s offense to only two touchdowns.

It was an effort led by Ole Miss commit Willie Gay, who finished the night with nine tackles and two pass breakups.

As a whole, the defense came away with six sacks to throw off Oxford’s offense for most of the night.

“We’re playing aggressive football on defense,” said Woods, who’s won a state championship with every team he’s coached. “We’re playing hard and getting even better every day.”

The starting quarterback was the other big question mark heading into the season for the ’Jackets.

In a three-man QBrace, sophomore Malik Brown rose to the top.

In two games, Brown has thrown for three TDs, passed for 204 yards and rushed for 103.

“He is the quarterback,” Woods said. “He’s played real well and gets better every week.”

The top two-ranked large schools in the Journal rankings will face off against each other Friday as West Point travels to Starkville.

“We’re hoping to score more points,” Woods said. “It’s going to be a bloodbath.”

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ