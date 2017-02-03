Making adjustments: Ingomar squad comes together in wake of Russell’s injury

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

INGOMAR – Mallory Russell knew as she tumbled to the hardwood floor her 2016-17 basketball season might be over.

Russell, Ingomar’s 6-foot junior post player, tore her ACL in her left knee, in the Lady Falcons’ Jan. 21 loss to Choctaw Central in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge in Ackerman.

“I thought, ‘Not again,’ ” said Russell, who suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during her eighth-grade season. “It’s tough not being able to play and being able to help my teammates out.”

Russell’s absence has led coach Trent Adair to change his scheme. His Lady Falcons, the defending state champions in Class 2A, are 25-3 and have won three straight since Russell’s exit.

“We had no choice,” he said. “We’re smaller and will do things a little bit different. We’ll utilize more pressure. We’re calling on some people who’ve been on the bench to play well.”

Russell was averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Ingomar suffered another setback of sorts last week when sophomore guard Gara Beth Self suffered a possible broken nose in a car accident. Self returned to the lineup wearing a mask.

“Luckily, whatever’s wrong with her is more minor,” Adair said. “She’s fortunate. She’s getting used to the mask. She’s not 100 percent because of the distraction.”

Self, whose face hit the steering wheel, said her first thought was, “I hope it’s nothing major because Mallory’s already hurt.”

In the Lady Falcons’ win earlier this week against Potts Camp, forward/guard Lauren Thompson and sixth man, guard/forward Carson Grisham, filled some of the void inside.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” Adair said. “Injuries happen. You deal with it. That’s the beauty of a team, others elevate their game to compensate for what you’ve lost.”

Self feels like the team has bonded since Russell’s injury.

“We want it even more now,” she said of a return to the state championship game. “Coach said we could be the Ingomar that didn’t do it because of … or the Ingomar that did it in spite of.

“We’re working harder now. We have the drive to do it.”

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps