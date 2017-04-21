New Site baseball makes the playoffs

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

New Site High School fielded its first baseball team in 1989 and for every year team’s season has ended in the middle of April with the regular-season finale.

Until this year.

For the first time in school history, New Site will experience a taste of the postseason. The Royals will travel to East Side today for the first game in a best-of-three series.

The journey to the playoffs didn’t begin this season, it began four years ago with the current senior class laying the groundwork for a playoff run.

“We talked a lot about becoming relevant,” said New Site coach Wesley McCullough, a former Tupelo high school standout. “We wanted to be relevant in the sense when the other teams ran their finger down the schedule they didn’t think of us as an automatic win. The seniors set the tone to that.”

Ryan Whitley and Kage Potts are the two seniors McCullough quickly credits for the tone setting.

Whitley is batting .491 with 25 RBIs while Potts is batting .369 with 24 RBIs.

Poison Ivy

Ramsey Ivy, a junior, has been a consistent contributor as well batting .485 with 22 RBIs.

McCullough knew last year’s team had a shot at making the playoffs, but it just could not finish the games and ended the season with a 1-9 record in Division 1-3A.

This season was different, the basketball players jumped straight into playing competitive baseball without the usual transition time needed.

The team has been playing together for awhile and the familiarity with each other has been a reason for the increase of wins.

“This is a special bunch,” McCullough said. “Team chemistry has carried us. Everyone knows their roles and what they need to do.”

New Site, who takes a 15-7 mark into the playoffs, had a 5-5 division record which is no small feat with perennial powers like Kossuth and Mooreville combining for four games.