South Panola wins on wild double play

TUPELO – Jake Mills wasn’t expecting that ending.

South Panola’s coach saw his shortstop, Noah Willis, make a diving stop of a ground ball to initiate a wild double play to end Tuesday’s 3-2 victory by the Tigers against Division 2-6A rival Tupelo.

Willis’ hustle play led to Golden Wave runners being thrown out on a third-to-home rundown and pickoff at second.

“That’s the kind of player Noah Willis is; he’s going to lay out for balls,” Mills said. “You never expect a game to end that way.

“If he doesn’t lay out there, we’re still playing.”

Tupelo trailed 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the sixth inning on a double by Stephen Matthews and a single by South Sanders.

In the seventh, Ray Sandroni walked and his pinch runner, Nick Ratliff, stole second. Josh Smith then singled up the middle, but the ball was stopped by Willis.

“That one’s on me,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “I thought the ball kicked off (Willis’) glove. He made a great play. We slipped down when we put the brakes on Nick (going home). He’s playing hard. Then we get the back pickoff to end it, with a great hitter (LaBryant Siddell) on deck.”

Tupelo defeated South Panola 4-2 and 2-0 in games last month.

“When it’s South Panola and Tupelo, it’s always going to be a showdown,” Mills said. “We were able to take advantage of some mistakes early and held on to it.”

South Panola scored two unearned runs – the result of two Wave errors – and added another on a double steal in the third.

Tupelo starter, Jackson Bridges (5-3), recorded seven strikeouts and scattered six hits. South Panola starter Anderson Wilder gave up four hits and fanned six in 5 2/3 innings.

The Golden Wave (15-8, 7-1 Div. 2-6A), which received a first-round postseason bye as a top seed, plays its final regular season home game Thursday against South Pontotoc.

South Panola (8-12, 5-3) plays Hernando on Thursday for the division’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

