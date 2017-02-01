Walnut’s Hunt picks Marshall

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

WALNUT – One of the most interesting recruiting sagas in Northeast Mississippi came to a close Wednesday with Walnut’s Monterio Hunt deciding to sign a national letter of intent with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

“The coach came to some games, and the wide receiver coach came down for an in-home visit,” Hunt said. “The whole time we were together it was just fun to be around them, and they are good people to be around.”

The decision came down between Marshall and UT Martin. Hunt had been committed to Mississippi State since last March before decommitting in early January.

“I feel like God was taking me another route and to another school,” Hunt said. “It took a week to think over and then to decommit to try and find somewhere else to go.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete is listed as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and will likely play wide receiver next season. He is one of seven three-star players committed to play for Marshall next season.

Last season, Hunt rushed for 1,153 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 673 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He’s a dynamic wide receiver,” Walnut head coach John Meeks said. “He’s a student of the game and a good person. He’s everything you could ask for in a student athlete.”

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ