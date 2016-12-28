Wildcats survive scoring battle

BY BLAKE MORGAN

DAILY JOURNAL

BRUCE – Whatever Ty Jones could do Ladavius Draine could do better Tuesday night as the two put on a back and forth show at the Bruce Shootout.

Draine was ultimately successful helping lead Calhoun City to an 87-84 victory over Jones and Pontotoc.

Draine finished the game with 43 points and Jones put up 56 and had the ball in his hands for the final play of the game. Jones dribbled the ball down the left side of the court with four seconds and pulled up for a three to tie.

“I had to hold my breath,” Calhoun City head coach Daren Coffey said. “I did not want to go to overtime against a good team like Pontotoc.”

Jones missed his final shot, but he didn’t miss much else as he and Draine kept trying to best the other.

Draine would hit a step-back three in the corner and Jones would respond with a behind-the-back dribble around a defender into a euro-step layup.

Then Jones would hit a pull-up midrange jumper and Draine would respond with an offensive rebound and score.

“Jones and Draine are pretty tight,” Coffey said. “It was enjoyable seeing them go at it.”

Pontotoc (6-7) spent the game in a trapping 1-3-1 zone trying to bait Calhoun City into bad decisions with long passes.

Calhoun City (7-4) did a mixed job beating the zone, but did hit nine threes and did a good job on the offensive glass which helped give the Wildcats a 40-37 halftime lead.

“We weren’t very good in the middle of the zone,” Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver said. “Our traps weren’t very hard either, but we competed and just need to rebound a little better.”

(B) SHANNON 57, GRENADA 46: The Shannon Red Raiders did not leave anything to chance, taking a 16-9 point lead after the first quarter.

CJ Brim led the Red Raiders (11-4) with 18 points.

Shannon held a 37-20 lead at halftime.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ