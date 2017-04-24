ICC golf set for long-awaited return to regionals

By John L. Pitts

Daily Journal

ICC’s golf team is peaking at the perfect moment.

The Indians finished fifth at the recent MACJC state tournament in Wesson to reach the NJCAA’s Region 23 tourney field for the first time in 26 years.

The tourney begins today at the Grand Bear Golf Club in Saucier.

“We’re glad to have this opportunity,” said first-year ICC coach Cary Simmons. “Everyone has worked very hard for us to get to this point.”

ICC’s roster is filled with players whose names are familiar, from high school play and the Coca-Cola Junior Tour.

At the state tournament, Tupelo sophomore Kirk Reeder and Vardaman freshman Brandon Walker tied for 13th. Both improved on their first-round scores, with Reeder going 77-73–150 and Walker going 76-74–150.

“Those guys really picked it up for us,” Simmons said.

Also at the state tourney: Mooreville sophomore Nick Brown (81-78–159), Fulton sophomore Andrew McDonald (82-78–160) and Vardaman freshman Todd Harrell (81-83–164), who played at Calhoun Academy.

“They’ve really bought into our program,” said Simmons. “They’ve put in the hard work of physical training, because they understand that golf isn’t just a mental game.”

john.pitts@journalinc.com

Twitter: @JohnLPitts