ICC opens with Gulf Coast tonight

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

Football openers can be tricky.

When that opener is against a highly ranked opponent that beat you twice last season, the anticipation is magnified.

Ready or not, Itawamba, here come the Gulf Coast Bulldogs for the season opener of 2016 for both schools, with the game slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Fulton.

“Our kids know this team is highly ranked … a talented group,” said Itawamba head coach Sean Cannon, who’s entering his third year in charge of the Indians. “It’s hard to tell where we are right now, because in some aspects, I feel pretty good about the team.

“Of course the biggest question is who is going to step up on defense. On offense, we’ll need to let our experience take over early.”

One of four Mississippi junior college ranked by the NJCAA, Gulf Coast brings a No. 4 ranking into the contest. A year ago, ICC lost back-to-back games to Gulf Coast – including a first-round playoff game, both played at Perkinston.

“They bring a good running back (T’Rod Daniels), a couple of offensive linemen with Division I offers, and a former LSU commit at wide receiver (Brandon Martin),” Cannon said. “On defense, their secondary is young, but they have a good defensive front.”

Defense reloads

ICC ‘s defense lost its top 14 tacklers from a year ago. With so many fresh faces, Cannon is counting on veteran linemen Lee Autry and Kenny Wooten for leadership.

In the weeks leading up to this opener, ICC had four quarterbacks in the mix, vying for playing time. Not all is settled, but Cannon expects to rotate Washington State transfer Peyton Bender and Dan Ellington (Center Hill) tonight.

An he experienced backfield duo of Octavious Matthews and Kadarious Forside (West Point) will take some pressure off the new quarterbacks. More depth was added there this week as Roger Thomas (West Point) comes off the injured list.

ICC lost last season’s opener 26-14 to Copiah-Lincoln.

Tonight is the first of four straight matchups against ranked teams for ICC, which is at No. 19 Hinds next week, followed by a road game at No. 10 Northwest, then back home against No. 1 East Mississippi.

Also tonight

• Former Itawamba AHS quarterback Vijay Miller gets the start as top-ranked East Mississippi opens at Jones.

• Northeast Mississippi will honor its Region 23-winning men’s basketball team with a ring ceremony at halftime of its opener against Pearl River.

• Defending national champ Northwest Mississippi, ranked 10th nationally, opens at No. 19 Hinds.