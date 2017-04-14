ICC softball hosting No. 1 Jones

David Wheeler

Itawamba Community College softball head coach Andy Kirk often describes playing MACJC division games in Mississippi like playing football in the SEC West.

Certainly the 2017 season bears that out, with four state teams ranked in the Top 9 in the nation by the NJCAA.

That quality of competition will be on full display today as No. 9 Itawamba hosts No. 1 Jones County, with Game 1 of the doubleheader set for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

“It’s just a dogfight in this division,” said Kirk, whose Indians are currently tied for second in the division. “The kids are excited about Friday.”

Finishing well is a priority in MACJC play, with the top four teams in the division earning home field in the opening round of the playoffs. Jones enters the contest at 37-1 overall, and 21-1 in division play, while ICC stands at 31-9-1 and 18-4.

Playoff seeding

Kirk calculates that one win in ICC’s final six games guarentees his team a host role to open the playoffs.

“It’s important for us that we control our own destiny,” Kirk said. “We’re fighting for seeding, and pride.”

Leading the fight into this series are pitchers Carleigh Mills (15-5) from Kossuth, and Caroline Dickins (9-3) from South Panola, who seems recovered from an early season injury.

Itawamba brings a speedy offense to the series with All-Americians Mamie Hollenhead (.469 batting average) from East Webster, and Alex Brown (.458) from Pontotoc, along with Meg Sullivan (.435) from Houston.

Jones brings a powerful offense to Fulton, led by Kelly Byrd (.523, 14 HR) from Copiah Academy. Keisha Loftin (.505) is second on the team in hitting, while Brittany Baty (Northeast Lauderdale) and Autumn Frost (East Webster) have combined for another 25 home runs.

Karli Perque is the top Jones pitcher, sporting a perfect 13-0 record.

“I think Jones has hit as many home runs as it has doubles, while we’ll try to put pressure on them with our running,” Kirk said.

“I think our whole team is swinging the bat well right now.”

Last season, Jones swept ICC 3-1 and 11-8, needing two runs in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1, and having to use three pitchers in Game 2.

Itawamba concludes its season next week with road games at Holmes and Co-Lin.

