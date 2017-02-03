ICC softball opens season ranked 8th

By David Wheeler

Daily Journal

Before the first pitch, the Itawamba Lady Indians softball team has plenty of pressure and lofty aspirations.

The first pitch is Saturday.

With a preseason Top 10 ranking, the Lady Indians 2017 squad will open its season Saturday on the road with a doubleheader against Jackson (Tenn.) State.

“We had a great run last year, but lost a lot of players,” Itawamba head coach Andy Kirk said. “But we know how tough our region is.

“Last year, we had four teams in our state ranked in the Top 11. Now, we have four in the Top 12 to start the season.”

Itawamba checks in at No. 8 in the nation in the pre-season NJCAA rankings. But with the early expectations, now comes the pressure to improve upon last season’s 39-10 mark that took the Lady Indians to the final four of the MACJC state tournament.

Able to keep the ICC team head in the right direction should be 2016 NFCA All-Americans Alex Brown (Pontotoc) and Mamie Hollenhead (East Webster). Coupled with the experience of returning pitcher Carleigh Mills (Kossuth), ICC has a nice nucleus on which to build.

Freshman Caroline Dickins (South Panola) should move into the No. 2 slot on the mound, while the ICC defense will benefit from catcher Mary Kansas Sullivan (Houston) and Maura Jane Autry (Marshall Academy).

Infielder Madison Carnes (North Pontotoc) and pitcher/infielder McKenzie Piper (Pell City, Ala.) are among those expected to provide some offensive pop.

“The month of February is going to be challenging with all the Division I Tennessee and Alabama teams we have,” Kirk said. “We hope to have our team established by the time we hit North Division play, and we’re looking for some pitching depth.”

Itawamba only has two pre-division home dates on its schedule, beginning with Snead State Wednesday, and opens its North schedule March 10. Kirk is also proud of the school’s new softball field playing surface, which is still under going finishing touches.

david.wheeler@journalinc.com

Twitter: @oldmandavid