Indians find balance in beating Bulldogs

By Donica Phifer

New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY – Sophomore running back Lamarcus Rhodes ran for 189 yards, but it was the passing game that did the most work for the Itawamba AHS Indians in Friday’s 21-7 win against New Albany.

Itawamba opened the game with a dramatic statement with senior quarterback Austin King hitting receiver Caleb Whittle for a 68-yard touchdown.

In a game with over 100 yards in penalties for both the Bulldogs and the Indians, Itawamba had the cushion of that opening play and maintained the advantage for the duration, expanding to a three touchdown lead at halftime behind another deep ball and a 61-yard run that set up another score.

New Albany saw the majority of its offensive output from running back Jordan Lipsey, who closed in on 100 yards for the Bulldogs and caught a touchdown in the third quarter.

“We have to cut out our mistakes,” New Albany head coach Jake Hill said, “The kids played hard tonight … but the mistakes we made tonight, we can’t afford those against a good team like Itawamba.”