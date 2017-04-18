Kossuth’s Joe Dan Roberts will take over Blue Mountain boys

By Blake Morgan

A desire to work closer to his family was the driving decision for Joe Dan Roberts to resign from the Kossuth boys basketball coaching position and accept the same position at Blue Mountain High School.

Roberts lives in New Albany and had around a 50 minute commute everyday to and from Kossuth. The prospect of cutting the drive down to 15-20 minutes and being around his family more often was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Kossuth,” Roberts said. “I’ll miss my co-workers, administration and my kids there.”

Roberts spent the last two seasons at Kossuth with a combined 29-30 record . He began his career at Pine Grove before making the move to Kossuth.

Kossuth plays in Division 1-3A; Blue Mountain is in Division 2-1A.

Blue Mountain is coming off a 0-20 season and 0-10 in division play, so Roberts has a chance to come in quickly to turn the program around and put his stamp on the the program.

“My strong point has always been putting an emphasis on teamwork,” Roberts said. “That’s always been the calling card of my teams, having five guys on the court and the entire bench all pulling in the same direction. Do it as a team.”