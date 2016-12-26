JOHN PITTS: Bulldogs can help set the tone for SEC today

Mississippi State has a chance today to get the SEC off to a good start this bowl season – one which should end with the league’s champion, Alabama, hoisting another national championship trophy.

The St. Petersburg Bowl is the first of 12 bowl games for league teams over the next week or so, and it’s reasonable to expect that the Crimson Tide will make it to the national title game on Easter Sunday … no, just kidding, it’s actually Jan. 9.

Every time an SEC team takes the field, starting this morning, the rest of the country will be watching.

Win and they’ll say, “So what, they’re supposed to win.”

Lose and they’ll say, “See, the SEC really isn’t that good.”

That’s basically been the story of the last two seasons.

In 2014, the first time the SEC – or any conference, for that matter – had 12 bowl teams, the league went 7-5. Western Division teams flopped to a 2-5 record, including a loss by Alabama to Ohio State in a national semifinal and ugly losses for Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

“For at least a week or two, we don’t have to hear about the SEC,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson told reporters at the time – a common emotion outside our SEC bubble.

Last year, with 10 bowl teams, the SEC went 8-2 – the first time any league had ever won eight bowl games in a single season.

Which brings us to this season, widely seen as a “down year” for the SEC, despite all those bowl bids. And, let’s face it, there are too many bowls – maybe 10 too many.

Might as well win

But if SEC teams are going to play, then they might as well plat to win.

A quick check of the tea leaves suggests that SEC teams are favored in maybe half its bowls. The SEC going 5-7, say, would give the critics plenty of material, whether or not Alabama goes on to win the national title.

It’s the same argument you hear in basketball: The SEC is just Kentucky and the 13 dwarfs.

There’s one way to fix that, of course.

The SEC will always have its haters – and as a great philosopher once said, “Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate” – but it takes a long history of success to become the league everyone loves to hate.

The next chapter in that history begins today.

John L. Pitts is the sports editor of the Daily Journal. Follow him on Twitter @JohnLPitts or email him at john.pitts@journalinc.com.