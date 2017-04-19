Johnson draws a start as Ole Miss takes on UAPB

Ole Miss is back in action tonight at 6:30 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

It’s Dollar Hot Dog Night at Swayze Field.

Freshman right-hander Greer Holston, coming off a solid six scoreless innings in his first career win last week at Southern Miss, will start against the Golden Lions who are 11-23 overall, 9-8 in the SWAC.

Holston is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 34 1-3 innings.

Also of note tonight is freshman catcher Cooper Johnson will get another start.

Johnson was rated the No. 56 draft prospect by D1Baseball.com, the No. 68 prospect by MLB.com.

He initially won the job with defense and was the opening day starter. He lost the job because of offense.

Sophomore Nick Fortes took over and now leads Ole Miss in hitting with a .317 average. He’s been solid behind the plate too.

Johnson is hitting .149 in 47 at-bats. He last started on March 30 in the opener against Mississippi State and has appeared in only two games since then.

“It’s tough especially on guys that are as talented as him. They’ve never been in this position. They’ve never sat. He’ll start Wednesday. We’ve got to get him back out there. It happens. He hasn’t played well, and Nick has played as well as anybody on the team,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

Parrish Alford