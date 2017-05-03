Johnson shines as Ole Miss completes sweep of ULM

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Senior right-hander Sean Johnson threw six no-hit innings, and Ole Miss held off Louisiana-Monroe to win 5-3 before a sparse gathering at Swayze Field Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson, a one-time SEC starter who has battled injuries since transferring from Iowa Western Community College, left the game after allowing a leadoff hit in the seventh.

Ole Miss (29-17) completes the two-game sweep after winning Tuesday’s seven-inning game 21-7. The Rebels are back on the SEC road at Florida this weekend.

Ole Miss center fielder Ryan Olenek was involved in a collision with shortstop Grae Kessinger in the outfield in the game’s early innings. Olenek will be evaluated for a possible concussion, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

While Johnson was hanging zeroes on the scoreboard, so was ULM starter Stephen Morrison for the first five innings.

The Rebels (29-17) got to Morrison and reliever Keegan Curtis with four runs on six hits in the sixth inning.

Colby Bortles had a two-run home run, and Cole Zabowski had an RBI single in the sixth.

Nick Fortes, playing catcher instead of first base, had a solo home run in the seventh, his third of the series.

Johnson finished with one hit and one run allowed in six innings.

The Rebels’ bullpen wasn’t as clean as their starter.

Brady Feigl allowed an inherited runner and his own to score when Tyler Cox put ULM (12-34) on the board with a home run in the seventh.

Will Ethridge gave up three hits and a run in the eighth. Dallas Woolfolk pitched the ninth to earn his tenth save, allowing a hit and a walk in the process.

The game ended when third baseman Colby Bortles made a diving stab to his left and made the throw to first.

