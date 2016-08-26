Jolting Joe: Wildcats make plays, have room to improve

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Kedrick Storey

Southern Sentinel

WALNUT – It wasn’t pretty, but the Walnut Wildcats made just enough plays Thursday to defeat Falkner 31-14 in the 15th annual Joe Bowl.

The Wildcats (1-1) overcame penalties and miscues to outgain the Eagles 381-166 and reclaim the Joe Bowl trophy. With a slow start, the Wildcats led just 8-6 after one quarter.

“I told them all week that Falkner is very good and they are going to get better and better and they would have a plan to beat us,” Walnut coach John Meeks said. “In the first quarter, we were as flat as we could be. We couldn’t be any flatter.

“Overall, we played fairly well, but we still have things to fix.”

The Wildcats picked it up over the final three quarters. They recovered a fumble in the end zone late in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into the break.

Quarterback Kevin Hurley found MSU commit Monterio Hunt for a 46-yard score in the third. Drew Pitney put the icing on the cake with a 32-yard TD run in the fourth.

Hunt finished with 52 yards rushing, including a 12-yard run in the first quarter. He had 104 yards receiving. Hurley went 9 of 14 for 197 yards.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Leading 8-6 late in the second quarter, Walnut caught the break of the game, as Jordan Nelson recovered a Falkner bad snap in the end zone to take a 16-6 lead just before halftime.

Point Man: Hunt totaled over 150 total yards for the second week in a row. He finished with 156 yards, a 12-yard rushing TD and a 46-yard TD catch.

Talking Point: “I saw some kids that didn’t quit that played hard the whole game. That’s important. By the time we get to division, I think we can be decent.” – Falkner (0-2) coach Quess Hood.

Notes

• Falkner RB Alex Caldwell had 150 rushing yards, including a 67-yard TD.

• Walnut had 15 penalties for 95 yards.

• The Walnut defense sacked Falkner QB Autry Windham five times. Tackles David Wick and Rickenta Garth had two each.

• Walnut has won eight of the last 10 Joe Bowls.