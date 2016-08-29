Jones has confidence in Ole Miss corners

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Jason Jones says he’s getting five cornerbacks ready to play in the Rebels’ season opener a week from today against No. 4 Florida State.

Those five are starters Tony Bridges and Kendarius Webster, followed by senior Carlos Davis, redshirt freshman Jalen Julius and true freshman Jaylon Jones.

Though five will be ready, you don’t typically see five cornerbacks playing in a game.

The first sub will be Davis, a former walk-on who was once a running back and has always been a valuable member of the special teams, as he will be again this season.

“He had a really good spring. At the same time he worked a lot with Ken this summer, and he’s having a great fall camp, so he’s the third guy,” Jason Jones said.

Jones said Bridges, a first-year junior college transfer last season, has “come a long way” and seems more comfortable with the defense.

He had especially high praise for Webster, who has put on weight and put in extra time to improve his technique.

Seeing Webster in interview sessions, the work he did in the offseason strength program is easily visible.

While the Rebels intercepted 15 passes last year, they were also prone to give up big plays, ranking No. 13 in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

Pass coverage is an area to watch early in the season.

Deondre Francois may have a Heisman-worthy performance a week from now, you never know, but on paper it’s not a bad matchup for Ole Miss to open the season against a redshirt freshman QB making his first college start.

Jones has seen good work from his players in camp and is confident they’ll perform well.

