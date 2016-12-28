Jones too much for Lady Panthers

BY DAVID WHEELER

DAILY JOURNAL

ECRU – A stout Class 1A Pine Grove girls basketball team ran into a stout Class 4A forward in Jatyjia Jones on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers could not keep up with Jones.

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors junior powered her way to 32 points, helping her team to a 52-38 victory over Pine Grove in the North Pontotoc Girls Shootout.

“Jones had a good game,” Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell said. “Pine Grove is a really nice team – they play the right way.

“We both threw some punches at each other in the first half. In the second half, we got our hands on some balls.”

Both teams certainly threw some scoring runs at each other, beginning with the Lady Panthers (10-4), who put together a 14-2 effort in the first quarter. The run included 3-pointers by Meagan Hill and Taylor Fletcher, which gave Pine Grove a 14-6 lead.

Jones responded with a 7-0 run of her own, and the first period ended with the Lady Panthers holding a 14-13 advantage.

Both squads flashed some offensive brilliance in the second quarter, with Pontotoc (10-4) claiming a 26-23 lead at the half.

But the third period was the difference, as the Pontotoc defense held Pine Grove without a field goal, and the Lady Warriors outscored their opponent 18-4 for a 44-27 lead.

“Pontotoc is just good, and we didn’t have any answers for No. 32 (Jones),” Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates said. “But we’ll learn from this game.”

Jones scored six points in the decisive third quarter for Pontotoc, which saw Mackenzie Lane add 10 points. Haley Vick led Pine Grove with nine.

“Our schedule has been tough, but we’re ahead of where I thought we would be,” Russell said of his Lady Warriors. “Hopefully by playoff time, we’ll have developed some more depth, and be able to play several different ways.”

david.wheeler@journalinc.com

Twitter: oldmandavid