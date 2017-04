Posted on by in High School Sports

Mooreville head football coach John Keith has resigned after coaching one season at his alma mater.

Keith’s Troopers finished 6-5 overall – 4-1 in Division 4-3A – and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Mooreville finished 3-8 in 2015.

The team moves up to Class 4A this fall.

Keith said Monday there’s “nothing official yet” on his next coaching opportunity. He was an assistant in 2013-2015 for Tupelo.

Gene Phelps