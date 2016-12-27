Kennedy expects more contributions from Neal as SEC play nears

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Blending old and new has been more difficult than Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy initially realized.

That said, he still has high expectations for his transfers, especially point guard Cullen Neal, as SEC play begins. The Rebels open with No. 8 Kentucky Thursday night at The Pavilion.

“I was probably a little over-optimistic thinking the transition would come more easily than it has. It’s taken more time than I was expecting,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy was hopeful for smoother times early because Neal arrived from New Mexico as a veteran having spent three years with the Lobos in his father’s program.

Deandre Burnett played at Miami and also spent a redshirt year in the Ole Miss program.

However, junior college transfer Justas Furmanavicius is also a new player, and sophomore guard Terence Davis is in a greatly expanded new role.

Ole Miss is 9-3 and did a better job of closing games last week with a 66-49 win over Bradley and a 92-58 win over South Alabama.

“I’ve tried to make adjustments, but now I look at our SEC opener with a powerful Kentucky team, and we’ve got to be ready moving forward,” Kennedy said.

That will include big plans for Neal, who has started nine of 12 games and is averaging 12.3 points while shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range. He’s averaging 3.7 assists and 1.6 turnovers.

“He’s getting more comfortable with the way we play and in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of his teammates,” Kennedy said. “He’s a guy we will demand more of moving forward. He will have to shoulder more of the burden as we head into league play.”

Parrish.Alford@Journalinc.com

Twitter: @ParrishAlford