KEVIN TATE: Some chess matches don’t start even

We sat beneath a stand of ancient oaks, leaves shifting gently in the south Texas breeze, canopies of dark green shading the sun. An expanse of pasture, dotted with cedar, spread below our hilltop. Open ground lush for grazing stretched far and wide, and through it lazed a winding creek. The creek sprawled into a lake, and the near lake shore held the three turkeys we’d been chasing all week.

Big, beautiful Rio Grande gobblers with fans of buff and bronze, the birds strutted like ladies dressed in antebellum hoop skirts, stepping lightly, turning deliberately, never moving far.

Between them and us lay 300 yards of nothing large enough to hide a tall cricket.

We had been as close as 90 yards on the first morning when the birds strutted in an open field. Through binoculars we had watched as each wagged a beard that touched the ground while they pecked along. Each wore spurs that curved long and sharp like Saracen swords, though any disputes they had among themselves had been settled in jake-dom. Their knives were not out for one another.

The gobblers traveled a great loop, walking all day long as Rios will, and always they stood in mutual support, three knights executing maneuvers in a game whose rules only they knew.

We were allowed the first move every day, then they made all the rest. They never saw us, they never spooked, they never allowed us to use the terrain to hide an approach. They answered our calls often in voice, but never in person.

That last afternoon as the shadows grew long, we watched them move away from us, our last gambit failed, and could only tip our hats. They didn’t get that old being careless.

Kevin Tate is V.P. of Media Productions for Mossy Oak in West Point.