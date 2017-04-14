KEVIN TATE: Memories often made from toughest of twine

The Old Man passed his fingers along a measure of waxed nylon twine, sliding through the left while pulling with the right. He sat under a pecan tree while he worked, building the tackle we would use through the hot months to come.

The pine trees behind the barn were in full pollen mode, the dandelions, doing their best to multiply and inherit the Earth. I looked at the tight roll of dark green thread at his feet, watching it unroll a half-fathom at a time, and thought about where the adventures we’d have with it might lead. The sun was still at its low spring angle but was climbing, each day a little longer than the one before.

The Old Man passed his fingers along a measure of waxed nylon twine, sliding it through the left while pulling with the right. Our boat rocked but the air around us hung heavy with the iron-baked scent of cotton too long in the sun and mosquito repellent that had long since yielded to the day.

We arrived at a drop whose hook had been bent out straight as we’d pulled it free of one of the logs that slowly tumbled across the lake’s floor, playthings of a slow and languid current.

The water lay where timbered valleys once stood. Now, snags stood monument to memory until they fell, grew saturated, and joined their fellows. Their neutral buoyancy made them dangers for navigation, just enough risk to keep a helmsman’s interest. We passed a thawing plastic jug of ice between us and drank the cool water we’d brought from home, and I thought about how memories connect one to another.

Sometimes I feel time has spun too far, that I’m too far from the memories that live where my life began. That’s when it’s good to remember they’re connected by a thread stronger than most, a dark green nylon of waxed twine.

Kevin Tate is V.P. of Media Productions for Mossy Oak in West Point.