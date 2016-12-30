KEVIN TATE: Never judge a hunting dog by its collar

The phone rang early on New Year’s Day. I ignored the sound and intended to go back to sleep, but my Mom called my name and said it was for me. I cleared my throat two or three times and tried to sound wide awake when I spoke.

“Hello?”

“Hey Kevin, we’re going to turn the beagles loose on the Johnson place in a little while if you want to go,” the Old Man said. I told him I’d be there. Chasing rabbits was better than sleeping, and I was awake by then anyway.

“Good,” he said, “and be sure to clean up first. You haven’t had a bath all year!”

It was one of his two standing jokes. The other, issued whenever an especially large bug splatted on the windshield of whatever vehicle we happened to be driving, was to announce, “I bet he doesn’t have the guts to do that again!”

They weren’t especially funny, but they were his, and he laughed every time.

I met our hunting party at the dog kennels on a family farm overseen by a truly old, old man whose personal history was only surpassed by his creative imagination of what it had been.

Baths, in that or any other calendar year, were not among his specialties and he was spared a repeat of Joke Number One. He was a grizzled, semi-dangerous old coot the rest of us loosely considered the property’s caretaker, but who considered himself a grand master of all matters agricultural, mechanical and philosophical.

This knowledge he doled out freely and extended to include the beagles, which he occasionally traded, with or without the Old Man’s express permission, at a cultural phenomenon of a flea market near Ripley called First Monday.

First Monday was an event straight out of the Foxfire Series or a mountain man rendezvous, a place where vendors sold live goats, homing pigeons, used light bulbs and tattoo parlor equipment in booths side by side. Beagles acquired there were always judged with great suspicion until they’d proven themselves in the field.

Often, these dogs were only beagles in the broadest and most generous application of the term. What breeds their lineage included and how they’d come to be trading fodder in the first place were questions not asked in polite company. The caretaker and the Old Man had just such a new dog to send out with our group that day.

The Old Man preferred small-frame beagles, presumably because he liked to run along with them as they hunted, and his pack all struck gaits shorter than his, if not by much. The new dog was even smaller than usual, though he did appear enthusiastic.

“What did you give for him?” one of our party was forward enough to ask.

“That gun-shy dog y’all said you didn’t like, that big, fat one with the yellow spots, about 20 cinder blocks and a broken washing machine motor.”

The new dog did have on a nice, new collar, and one of us suggested the collar alone was the best thing acquired in the deal. This brought a great laugh from the group, and the name stuck, even though the suspicion did not.

Collar jumped a third of the rabbits we found that day and led the chase on them all. He held a good trail when the others got sidetracked and would prove a great factor in our success, both that day, and for the rest of our young hunting careers.

“That just goes to show you, you don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to beagles,” the caretaker said later.

I looked at some of the other members of the pack, which exhibited traits including long, fluffy hair, curled tails and feet that would make a Labrador Retriever proud.

“That might apply to more of us than you’d think,” I said.

Kevin Tate is V.P. of Media Productions for Mossy Oak in West Point.