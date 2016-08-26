KEVIN TATE: Sometimes, breathtaking adventures surpass dreams

We lay on our backs or our sides where we fell, sprawled on a roll of land that hung partway up a Colorado mountain, heaving deep breaths one after another to little effect, holding the stitches in our sides and picking bits of sage from our tongues. Just at that moment, nothing short of a grizzly could have gotten us to our feet, and it would have required a fair-sized grizzly at that. The first morning of any elk hunt is always a special kind of challenge for a flatlander, and this one was no exception.

The first rays of sunshine had joined us on our morning hike when we were already well underway. We walked and listened in increments, covering long yards, moving steadily uphill, breathing hard at every step.

We crested a rise as the sun crossed a peak to our east. In its light, moving through a shallow valley a half mile below, we saw three nice bulls exchanging threats as a group of 50 cows milled steadily along. As always, they were angling away from us, steeply enough that we probably couldn’t cut them off, but not so steep that we wouldn’t at least try. As stealthily as we could, we cut a two-mile swath at maximum fat boy speed to intercept, tipping across a shale slide and struggling up a sandy knoll. The last bull followed the last cow out of the valley through a gap while we were still 500 yards short and five minutes too late.

Being out of breath due to altitude is different from being out of breath from exertion alone. Just moments after stopping, lungs catch up quickly in the thin air. That’s what everyone who’s hunted the West will tell you. What they won’t tell you is this: you never really get to stop. Elk are big, long-legged critters and, when they’re on their feet, they’re never really still. Even walking slowly, they’ll cover several miles in the course of a day. Even walking slowly, the hunters who chase them will always be out of breath.

It’s a challenge that makes a hunter want to do it every minute for the rest of their lives, and also quit immediately, both emotions fighting for dominance at once. Usually, the first emotion wins. When it loses out, it regains its place moments later, when the hunter can finally breathe.

Kevin Tate is V.P. of Media Productions for Mossy Oak in West Point.