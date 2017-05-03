Kyle Heard to coach Pontotoc girls hoops

Pontotoc High School has named Kyle Heard to replace Bill Russell as its girls basketball head coach, it was announced Tuesday.

Heard coached at Blue Mountain College, Ingomar and North Pontotoc before joining Pontotoc as a boys assistant coach in 2014.

Russell resigned after 20 years at Pontotoc last week to return to his alma mater, South Pontotoc.

“A career goal of mine was the be a head coach at a school that loves basketball,” Heard said. “We have great kids and great tradition here at Pontotoc. I believe the returning girls as well as the younger girls will do a good job keeping that tradition alive.”

Pontotoc returns one of Northeast Mississippi’s top players, senior forward Jatyjia Jones, who averaged 21.8 ppg last season.

Gene Phelps