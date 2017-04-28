Ladies’ day: Women On Target draws new shooters

By Kevin Tate

Outdoors Writer

Katie Sheffield grew up with brothers who hunted, but never really took part in shooting until recent opportunities led her to try her hand with a pistol.

“My husband and I live out in the country,” she said. “We brought some friends over and did some target practice and I just got hooked.”

The experience led her to seek out formal training, which she found through Square 1 Outdoors after taking part in the area’s first NRA Women On Target event two years ago.

Next Saturday, at Sullivan Farms Recreational Shooting Area, in Tupelo, she’ll be helping that event take place again.

“We’re hoping to have 50 or more ladies come out, Sheffield said.

The NRA Women On Target instructional shooting clinic is set for the Sullivan Farms facility at 660 Mt. Vernon Road. It will be held Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ladies will have the opportunity to shoot alongside qualified NRA firearms instructors and range safety officers. They’ll receive hands-on instruction with a variety of hand guns, shotguns and rifles, from .22 rimfire up to the AR-15, all of which they’ll get to shoot. There will be hands-on archery instruction also.

Firearms of each type will be available for participants to use, and they are welcome to bring their own as well.

Targets, ear and eye protection and all other equipment will be provided. Additionally, a representative from Glock, Inc., will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss that company’s firearms.

The event’s registration fee of $80 will be used entirely for ammunition by the not-for-profit event.

Preregistration is required and may be achieved by emailing Mandy Boyd at square1outdoors@gmail.com, or by visiting square1outdoors.com.

The first 20 paid registrants will have a chance to win a SCCY 9mm pistol.

The event is hosted by Square 1 Outdoors and is a program of the National Rifle Association. Similar events are held every year nationwide. The May 6 event will be staffed by NRA-certified instructors, as many of whom as possible will be women.

Comfort factor

“There’s a degree of comfort and feeling at ease for ladies just learning to shoot when there are female instructors,” Sheffield said. “There’s the fun of doing things in groups, but also there’s the point to be made that we can do this. Shooting is something we can do no matter what. It’s not just a man’s thing to have a gun.”

She is not an instructor herself, but will be on hand for the event as a host.

“Shooting is an adrenaline rush,” she said. “It’s something really fun to do. If I have a target out there and I start hitting that target, I’ve achieved something. I’ve done something. I just love it. And shooting the rifles, the power you have in your hands, it’s pretty cool.”