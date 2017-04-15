Lady Indians hand top-ranked team its second loss

By Gene Phelps

FULTON – Mamie Hollenhead was the giant-slayer on Friday in a showdown between two nationally ranked community college softball teams.

The sophomore All-American third baseman belted a two-run single in the third inning to the give the No. 9-ranked Lady Indians all the runs they would need to defeat No. 1 Jones 2-1 in Game 2 of an MACJC doubleheader.

“I got lucky,” Hollenhead said. “I was up there swinging.”

Luck had very little to do with it. Hollenhead, a North Alabama signee, ended the day leading the team in batting (.469), hits (73) and RBI (59). She went 3 for 3 with a double in her team’s 9-2 Game 1 loss.

“With Hollenhead you know what you’re going to get,” ICC coach Andy Kirk said. “It all started with her in that sixth inning of Game 1 when she had a 15-pitch at-bat. She just battled and battled.

“We saw we could hit their pitchers. It gave us momentum and it carried over to that second game.”

Hollenhead wasn’t a one-player show. The Lady Indians got strong pitching from starter Caroline Dickins (10-3) and reliever Carleigh Mills, who earned her first save.

Dickins, a freshman from South Panola, scattered five hits and recorded four strikeouts through five innings.

“Caroline Dickins, as long as she’s been healthy, has been lights out for us,” Kirk said. “She changes speeds well. She’s not going to overpower you. She throws so effective.

“She’s going to throw you a masterpiece.”

Mills retired the side in the sixth and faced the meat of Jones’ batting order in the seventh. She coaxed the Lady Bobcats’ power-hitting catcher Autumn Frost, a sophomore from East Webster, into a game-ending ground out with the tying run at first.

“I threw her an inside fastball on the ground out,” Mills said. “I wasn’t worried. I knew the girls behind me would make the play.”

ICC improved to 32-10-1 overall and to 19-5 in the state. The win also clinched the Lady Indians a first-round home playoff series.

The loss was just the second this season for Jones, which fell to 38-2, 22-2.

“It was huge to win,” Hollenhead said. “I think they came in here thinking we’d be a pushover, even though we’re not. We’ve got a lot of fight in us.”

