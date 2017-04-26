Lady Troopers respond

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

SPRINGVILLE – With their collective backs up against the wall, Mooreville softball’s most reliable option once again came through.

Hallie Donald had a RBI double and scored the go-ahead run in her next at bat in the fifth inning as the Lady Troopers defeated South Pontotoc 5-1 Tuesday night in Game 1 of the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

“We finally started hitting the ball,” Mooreville coach Perry Wilburn said. “Give South’s pitching credit, they threw the ball well tonight. They have a good team and it’s hard to win over here.”

Donald came to the plate in the fifth inning with the Troopers trailing 1-0 and without much much success prior to that point. Mooreville had only three hit singles in the previous four innings and trouble figuring out South Pontotoc pitcher Mackenzie Denton.

Madison Walton got on base with a single to begin the inning and stole second. Donald brought her home with a deep hit to the left field fence.

The hit jump started the hits for Mooreville as following the Donald hit the Lady Troopers scored four more runs and had nine more hits.

In the third inning, Mooreville loaded the bases with only one out but were unable to turn the opportunity into points.

“I thought we competed the whole game,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said. “We played hard, they got a few bats on the ball in the fifth and sixth inning, but other than that it was pretty even.”

Donald also was the winning pitcher for Mooreville. She allowed only one earned run on five hits and finished with seven strikeouts.

The one run for South Pontotoc (10-10) came in the first inning off of a Brook Lilly single which brought home Loren Long, who had doubled.

Mooreville (22-3) will return home for Game 2 of the best-of-three series Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We got to get the first one,” Patterson said. “We have to get the first one, then we will worry about having to get another.”

