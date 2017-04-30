Lady Wave produce signature sweep

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Tupelo’s softball team may have done more than win a playoff series Thursday night at DeSoto Central.

The Lady Wave may have sowed the seed that changes the culture of fast-pitch softball at the state’s largest high school.

Tupelo (22-7) lost Game 1 of its MHSAA Class 6A second-round series, 10-3, to favored DeSoto Central at home Tuesday. The Lady Wave rebounded with 5-3 and 8-4 victories Thursday to sweep and advance to this week’s state quarterfinals series against Clinton.

Game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in Tupelo.

“We’re starting to rebuild the name of our program,” said senior first baseman Katie Rieves, who hit two home runs against DeSoto Central, including a grand slam in Game 3.

“It’s been really exciting. So many people at school knew about the games and were excited.

“I know I’m leaving, but I hope it keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Another senior, outfielder and No. 9 hitter Alisha Graf, was impressed with the “huge” crowd of DeSoto Central students who attended Thursday’s games.

“Maybe doing great things will help,” said Graf, who is batting .615 in the postseason. “Maybe that series will kick it off.”

Head coach Dana Rhea, who is in his second season at Tupelo, came to THS after a successful tenure at softball power Nettleton. He says the comeback wins against DeSoto Central were huge for the program.

“It was a big night for Tupelo softball. We played with a purpose,” he said. “We’re not ready to be done.”

Tupelo got another solid pitching effort from underclassmen Ivy Watts (Games 2 and 3) and Tay Wren (Game 3).

Yard work

The Lady Wave lineup has produced offensively. Watts had a two-run homer in Game 3. Kendall Brooks, a senior, belted her first homer of the season, a three-run shot, in Game 2.

“Brooks’ homer was the story of the night,” Rhea said. “We didn’t hit great, but we got on base. We gave the top of our lineup the opportunity to drive in runs.”

Defensively, senior second baseman Lauren Knight stabbed a bases-loaded line drive to end Game 3.

“That game’s probably different if we don’t make that catch,” Rhea said.

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps