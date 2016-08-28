Last best shot: Bulldogs’ Shumpert grateful for one more season

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – This time a year ago, Ashton Shumpert was preparing to take the reins of the Mississippi State running game.

However, things did not go the way that he or the Bulldogs had planned. Shumpert struggled to find consistency and had lost his starting job by mid-season.

The former Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year from Itawamba AHS, who also played at Tupelo, will get a chance to redeem himself as he enters his senior season.

“I know that I didn’t meet everybody’s expectations but especially my own,” Shumpert said. “I’m thankful that I have one more (year) and I’m going to try and make the best of that opportunity. My only goal is to do the best that I can.”

Shumpert inherited the starting job last season after 1,200-yard back Josh Robinson elected to enter the NFL Draft following his junior year. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder accounted for only 145 yards and one touchdown on the ground while starting the first five games of 2015, averaging four yards per carry.

His best outing during that span came against Northwestern State where he picked up 55 yards on nine carries and scored on a 17-yard run.

“Josh had departed a year early and at that point right away he was thrown into it,” said MSU running backs coach Greg Knox. “He was still learning the game. He didn’t meet our expectations of what we were hoping for and looking for. But now I think he’s at that point.”

Taking the challenge

Brandon Holloway replaced Shumpert prior to the Troy game and started the final eight outings. Shumpert missed the Louisiana Tech game with back stiffness and played sparingly down the stretch in a reduced role. After losing his starting job, he received just 23 more rushing attempts the rest of the year, totaling 83 yards.

“He never flinched from that and continued to work and got better,” Knox said. “I thought this spring he took a giant step and hopefully this fall we’ll see a different Shumpert.”

Knox received rave reviews from the strength and conditioning staff about Shumpert’s efforts during the offseason. But those came as no surprise to Knox after coaching him for three-plus years.

“He’s a worker,” Knox said. “Heck, you can roll a ball out there any day of the week and he’ll be ready to go play. He’s a guy that’s going to work hard and give you everything that he’s got.”

With the clock winding down on his collegiate career, Shumpert is coming at this season with a different approach in hopes of achieving new and better results.

“It hit me at the beginning of the summer that this is it,” Shumpert said. “I try not to look at it as my last one but as the beginning to something else.”

Shumpert is set to graduate in December and is content with how his college experience has been as a whole in Starkville.

“I would’ve been happy here even if I wouldn’t have played a down,” Shumpert said. “Most people don’t get this opportunity and I’m trying to make the best of it any way that I can.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery