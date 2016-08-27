Late hit against Cullens turns tide for Tigers

By Kedrick Storey

Southern Sentinel

ECRU – North Pontotoc at Ripley turned on one play.

A dead-ball play.

With no time on the first-half clock, Vikings defensive back Zay Cullens was called for a dead-ball late hit. He was ejected for targeting. At the time, the senior had 70 yards rushing and two scores to help North Pontotoc lead 16-0.

Ripley (1-1) seized the moment in the second half. They shut down the Vikings (1-1) offense – save two late scoring drives – and converted five straight possessions to rally for a 34-30 victory.

Ripley coach Chad Cook said he wasn’t thinking about the Cullens ejection, but more about how his team was playing.

“I can’t speak for Coach (Brian)Sutton, but he’s a heck of a player. But I was more worried about us,” Cook said. “I thought we just didn’t play with no fire (in the first half). At halftime, I told them, ‘Are we going to use our pads or just go out there and take them off?’ I said, ‘Let’s play the way we coached ya’ll to play.’’’

Ripley did just that, putting up 20 points in the third quarter on an Owen Childs 1-yard quarterback sneak, an 89-yard TD by Lester Campbell and a 30-yard TD pass from Childs to Isaiah “Speedy” Godwin for a 20-16 lead they would never relinquish.

Childs went out with a foot injury in the fourth quarter, but sophomore Trey Blancherd entered to lead two more scoring drives, finding Godwin from 15 yards out and scoring on a 2-yard run.

All the while, the Ripley defense held the Vikings to 11 yards rushing in the second half.

“I think we grew up some tonight,” Cook said.

Extra Points

Turning Point: The ejection of North Pontotoc’s Cullens.

Point Men: Childs, Goodwin and Blanchard accounted for all five Ripley TDs and 364 total yards.

Talking Point: “Right now it’s not a lot of people believing that we could do it, but I give it all to God.” – Ripley CB Bryce Blackmon

Notes

• Ripley has won five straight against North Pontotoc.

• Vikings quarterback Clark Mills was 14 for 30 for 197 yards and two scores.

• Ripley freshman LB Jamal Brooks had two sacks.

• Ripley travels to Corinth next week, while North Pontotoc hosts Falkner.

kedrick.storey@journalinc.com

Twitter: @KedTheSprortsGuy