Late rally helps Lady Troopers advance

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

MOOREVILLE – Every time this season when the Mooreville Lady Troopers have needed a timely hit late in games, their senior core comes through.

Tuesday night, it was Madison Walton’s time to shine. The senior had the game-tying RBI and kept the inning alive for Mooreville to eventually win Game 2 over Nettleton 4-3 in the 3A MHSAA softball playoffs.

Mooreville swept the series after winning Game 1 by a 3-1 count on Monday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and with her team trailing 3-2, Walton came up to the plate. She had not recorded a hit in her previous three at-bats.

“I was shaky walking up,” Walton said. “I wanted to step up since this was my last year. I don’t know, I was nervous.”

Walton took a few balls and a few strikes before laying down an almost perfect “slap-bunt” as Walton would call it that rolled down the first base line far enough away from the pitcher to get the ball and just quick enough away to stay out of reach of Nettleton’s catcher.

Walton had kept the bases loaded with Hallie Donald coming to the plate with the game tied. Nettleton (14-8) made a pitching change to Danielle McCord, who on her first pitch threw one at the feet of Donald and hit the backstop.

The wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run in Kara Long.

“We got a break,” Mooreville head coach Perry Wilburn said. “We played hard all night long and finally got a break there at the end.”

Donald was the winning pitcher in both games of the series for Mooreville (25-3). She began the game a little shaky, giving up a run in the first inning and two more in the third but settled in for the rest of the game. The senior only gave up one more hit after the third inning.

She finished with seven strikeouts.

“Hallie toed it up again,” Nettleton head coach Jacob Kidd said. “We got after her early, but we quit executing and went into a lull and she got stronger and stronger.”

Mooreville advances to the state semifinals on Friday to face North Pontotoc.

