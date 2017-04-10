What we learned from Ole Miss spring football

What we learned about Ole Miss football in 15 spring practices …

Quarterback play is good. This was more confirmed than learned. You would expect the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2016 to transition into an above average college player, and it looks like Shea Patterson will do that.

What we learned about quarterback play is that depth behind him, while sketchy, isn’t terrible.

Junior college transfer Jordan Ta’amu impressed coaches with his mobility and accuracy. He can avoid the rush and can throw well enough to utilize the Rebels’ big, physical wide receivers.

It’s important to remember that like Patterson, Ta’amu wasn’t “live” most of the spring and that he was passing against reserves in a secondary that lacks depth most of the time.

It’s too early to have a real read on Jordan Ta’amu, but it’s possible he can move the offense. It’s still also possible that an emergency at quarterback would result in Jason Pellerin moving back to the position.

An emergency could be crippling, because Patterson could be really good.

Speaking of Pellerin, the athleticism is clearly visible, but I didn’t see any “wow” plays from him at tight end. I think they’re there. I think they will happen. But there’s a gap in the Ole Miss offense with the absence of Evan Engram, and it won’t be replaced by one player.

Based on the reps I saw in the spring I would think the most snaps at tight end would go to walk-on Dawson Knox. He moves well with the ball, and the time he spent with the first team indicates a high trust level from his coaches.

Octavious Cooley is a bigger, more physical player with a lot of ability but also a guy that the coaches were spending a lot of instruction time with. Cooley may be taking a little longer to pick up the offense.

Pellerin spent a lot of time with the second team. He’s going to be hard to tackle after the catch. I would think there will be some type of package for Pellerin in place regardless of where he stands on the depth chart.

The offensive line has a chance to be good. When you look at championship teams most of them have linemen who are mostly upperclassmen, many of whom have been redshirted. That’s where this line is now after several years of building.

However, it’s not a line that has experienced much success as a group.

Hugh Freeze and new offensive coordinator Phil Longo have praised this group for its physicality.

It’s interesting to note how much time senior Rod Taylor spent at left tackle. It makes you wonder where sophomore Greg Little, a five-star recruit, is with his development.

Taylor spent a lot of time at left tackle too and is entrenched among the top three tackles, redshirt sophomore Alex Givens being the other.

It does not, however, appear from spring drills that Little is way out in front at left tackle.

Ole Miss needs the line to be physical if it is going to be improved in the run game.

There is no Leonard Fournette or Derrick Henry on this team. I wouldn’t sleep on the Ole Miss running backs, though. The Rebels won 10 games and went 5-1 against the SEC West in 2015 with running backs that were good but not outstanding. It could be that type of group again. I think Jordan Wilkins can be a good back.

I’m really interested to see how Eric Swinney returns from an ACL tear, his second major injury as a college player. That’s a lot to overcome. Swinney was very impressive in the spring of 2016. You could “hear” him run as he collided with a second-level defender and kept going. There were high hopes for Swinney last year, but he never reached last year, tearing the ACL on his first college carry.

Senior Eugene Brazley, the scatback, could be an interesting piece in Longo’s offense. We’ll see.

Defensively there’s still a lot of work to do.

New coordinator Wesley McGriff talks about simplifying schemes and not asking players to do too much.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones and middle linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes seem particularly excited by this and say it allows them to play fast.

Having Bing-Dukes stay with just a few yards of his spot in the middle is a good thing. He’s a hard hitter and sure tackler when he’s in position.

But offense is creative around the league, and it’s a safe bet that some coordinator will find a way to match a running back or tight end against Bing-Dukes in pass coverage. That’s not a matchup the Rebels want to see.

There’s no “next big thing” among the linebackers that’s going to make this group noticeably better than it was last year.

Bing-Dukes, a sophomore, and rangy senior DeMarquis Gates can be good players, but there’s a drop in athleticism with the second team.

McGriff was reluctant Saturday to say who among in-coming freshmen might be able to help. The Rebels signed quite a few linebackers but none with five stars behind their names.

Safeties are also a concern. McGriff did say he wants to see his defense get better “up the middle,” a path that includes Bing-Dukes.

There are interesting possibilities at corner. Jones can be a good player. Ken Webster is coming back from major knee surgery. Sometimes guys come back and don’t miss a beat. Some guys don’t. An unfortunate recent example for Ole Miss is Tony Conner.

There was high praise for Myles Hartsfield at corner in the spring, so I wouldn’t hold one play in the spring game too much against him. It was unfortunate, though, to see him get two hands on AJ Brown in the middle of the field and not be able to bring him down. Brown shook him off like he was swatting a mosquito.

That’s a good news-bad news thing for Ole Miss. It shows that Hartsfield needs to tackle better, but it confirms that Brown and DK Metcalf – who also showed out in the spring game – are really good at wide receiver.

Parrish Alford